Rainy days ahead for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS - Most of North Texas will be dry today, but we're alerting you to a cold rain by Friday.

As we move through your Wednesday, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. A shower or two is possible today, mainly west of I-35W and Hwy. 281. Most of the Metroplex will be dry. Still, we'll call the rain chance around 20% today.

High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.Tonight, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

On Thursday, most of the day will be dry, but rain chances will ramp up significantly as a cold front approaches North Texas from the west late Thursday night into Friday.

In fact, on Friday, we're expecting a cold rain. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. High will reach the low 50s. At this time, we're not expecting severe weather. However, some heavy downpours are possible, which could lead to some ponding on the roads. Be careful while driving.

The rain will likely clear the area by early Friday evening, but a lingering shower can't be ruled out early Saturday morning. Then, we'll see partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

By Sunday, we'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.