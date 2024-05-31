Rain slows down, flooding threat remains for North Texas

DALLAS — It's a cloudy and soggy start on this Friday morning. The heaviest rain and strongest storms have pushed south as of 5 a.m., but we still have light to moderate rain falling for the morning commute.

The rain and storm chances will end from west to east through the morning hours Friday.

Our First Alert Weather team doesn't expect severe thunderstorm warnings in DFW this morning, but a flood watch remains in effect through Friday evening due to all the rain we saw Thursday and overnight.

Our First Alert radar estimated rainfall totals suggest some areas have seen more than five inches of rain between Thursday and early Friday morning.

We should get the chance to dry out later this afternoon. And while there is the chance for some isolated to scattered storms this weekend, there are no weather alerts in place.

Next week, rain chances drop to 20-30% most days, and highs soar back into the 90s. Feels-like temps will likely be in the low 100's in the afternoons, as well.