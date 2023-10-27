Rain, rain won't go away for World Series

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Grab the rain gear if you are headed out to the game tonight showers and a few storms will be increasing in coverage as we get closer to first pitch.

Grab the jacket for Game 2! It will be much colder with temperatures in the 50s, but the rain will be more spotty.

We are waking up to temperatures in the mid 70s, drizzle and mostly cloudy skies on this Game 1 of the World Series morning! Today will be our last mild day for a while, so enjoy it. Temperatures climb into the lower 80s this afternoon before a cold front arrives during the evening hours.

Rain chances will be ramping up as everyone is headed out to Globe Life. Keep the rain gear handy as rain will be ongoing through the overnight hours right into Saturday afternoon.

The strong cold front moves in this evening and will stall just south of DFW, meaning a cold and wet Saturday is on the way. Temperatures will hold fairly steady in the upper 50s, but northerly winds will be gusty. If the front stops just north of DFW, then temperatures will be warmer Saturday. Grab a rain coat if you are headed out to the Texas Country Reporter Festival.

Our rounds of rain continue through Monday.

But you will really notice the temperature drop. Our warmest part of Sunday is the morning when temperatures are in the upper 50s, but another push of cold air drops temperatures into the 40s for the afternoon.

Dig out the winter jackets for next week, multiple mornings start in the 30s! The kids will definitely want the extra layers Monday heading off to school as temperatures top out in the upper 40s. We finally dry out and the sun returns Tuesday into the end of the week but temperatures will be slow to warm up.