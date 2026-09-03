Flash flooding possible for parts of North Texas as remnants of Edouard linger; Labor Day weekend to be hot

Some North Texans are waking up to rain, mainly east and southeast of the metroplex, while others are seeing dry conditions.

Rain chances stay between 20-40% across DFW, with the focus of the rain Thursday staying east as the remnants of Edouard move north. While temperatures will be less hot, the humidity remains elevated, so feels-like temperatures may reach 100-105°.

Some areas south and east have already picked up over 4" of rain, and there is the possibility of more accumulation into Thursday afternoon. A flood watch is in place across Henderson, Anderson and Freestone counties.

Some showers may finally push far enough east for rain in DFW to be a possibility. A shower or rumble will still be possible on Friday before it dries out and heats up for Labor Day weekend as another ridge of high pressure builds in.