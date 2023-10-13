"Raid The Cage" premieres Friday night, Oct. 13.

"Raid the Cage" premieres Friday on CBS "Raid the Cage" premieres Friday on CBS 04:41

Actor and comedian Damon Wayans Jr. hosts and executive produces the action-packed new game show where strategy, teamwork and nerve are key to winning big. Two teams of two face off to grab-and-go prizes from the Cage before their time runs out and the doors close.

Correctly answering trivia questions adds seconds to the clock, giving teammates more time to grab prizes ranging from cool trips to electronics and even a new car!

After three lively rounds, the team that banks the highest total dollar value in prizes wins the game, keeps what they grabbed and plays the final round to try and "beat the cage" for an even bigger cash prize, on the series premiere of "Raid The Cage," Friday, Oct. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Emmy winner Jeannie Mai joins Wayans Jr. as co-host.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.