Quick-thinking staff save 7th-grade football player after collapse at Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD game

A frightening moment unfolded on the football field Monday night when a seventh-grade player collapsed during a game between two Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD middle schools.

The incident occurred at Trinity High School, where athletic trainer Saad Rajabali was on site and responded immediately.

"Right in this area, on the 35-yard line… the kid was here, the coaches, the athletic trainer that was on site… and he was rolling him over, just in this area, and that's when I arrived with the AED," Rajabali said. "I put the AED on him, delivered the shock and then compressed until his breathing returned."

Athletic trainer credits muscle memory

The student, identified only as Andrew, was on the visiting team. Rajabali said the response was instinctive.

"I think it was all muscle memory, I don't remember having any emotion, there was a job to do," he said. "I did feel a little more determination when I heard the parents and their agony… I can't imagine how that feels. So that made me keep going."

The district has not confirmed whether Andrew had any underlying health conditions, but officials believe he went into cardiac arrest.

District praises emergency response plan

HEB ISD Superintendent Joe Harrington credited the district's preparedness and training for the successful outcome.

"You're hearing that there's a good outcome and you're like, thank God," Harrington said. "And then it's the pride to know that the people did their job. They knew their training worked, and they were ready for the emergency."

HEB ISD was one of the first districts in Texas to implement a Cardiac Emergency Response Plan in partnership with the American Heart Association.

"We have a cardiac emergency response plan… that makes sure we have the CPR training and have these [AEDs]. We know they're all fully charged. Everything is in place with practice to be successful," Harrington said.

Community grateful for outcome

Rajabali said he hopes Andrew makes a full recovery and lives a long, healthy life.

"I hope he lives a long life, and I'm glad I could do something good for the parents," he said. "I hope he has a bright future and has kids of his own."