Questions surround chaotic events at cheer competition in Dallas

No answers on what led up to evacuation at cheer competition in Dallas

Questions still surround the chaotic events at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center on Saturday, but on Monday, the company that operates the facility is releasing a statement.

Operations and security for the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center are run by the Oak View Group, a management group that operates live event venues around the world.

The general manager of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center for Oak View, Anthony Lopez, said in a statement:

"Our top priority is the safety of all individuals inclusive of visitors and employees at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. For each event, we execute a comprehensive, coordinated security plan that includes both our security plan for the overall facility as well as an event-specific security plan submitted by the event organizer to ensure a safe environment for both guests and staff. As every event and situation is unique, we perform a security review before each event. Should a situation arise, we collaborate with the event organizers, their security team and local authorities to swiftly assess the situation, notify attendees and help them reach safety in a calm and efficient manner."

This is in response to Saturday's events, where Dallas police said a fight between two adults at the NCA cheer competition caused a panic that led to thousands of people running out of the convention center when many thought they heard gunshots.

Police say there were no shots fired and there was no active shooter.

The city of Dallas and Dallas police declined to comment on the situation, citing the Oak View Group as the venue's operator.