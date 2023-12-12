What can go in the recycling bin – and what can't – during the holidays?

BOSTON - The calendar has turned; holiday coffee cups are here and everyone's got a favorite.

"I like the one right here, this green one" said Christian as WBZ presented him with a Starbucks and Dunkin' holiday themed disposable cup.

"I'm probably going to go with Dunkin's because I don't really drink Starbucks," said Melvin.

"Starbucks. They're just better," countered Stella.

They both have fun colors and designs, but neither are environmentally friendly.

Dunkin' and Starbucks holiday coffee cups CBS Boston

Greg Cooper, Director of the Hazardous and Solid Waste Division of the Department of Environmental Protection, delivers the bad news. "Coffee cups are not something that can be put into a recycling bin widely in Massachusetts," he said.

To keep your hot coffee or cocoa from disintegrating the cup itself, plastic has to be mixed in. It may be as little as 5% of the cup but that's enough to keep them from the recycling bin. New technologies are emerging to deal with this, but for now they remain trash.

So, while it's OK to have a wish list, Cooper urges you not to "wish-cycle".

"It's important to do recycling correctly. If it's not done correctly, it causes a mess at the facility," he said.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Cooper also gave some tips on holiday recycling and trash.

"Gift boxes or clothing boxes, the thin layered boxes absolutely can get put in your recycling bin just like a cereal box," he says, but also notes, "with all the complexities of wrapping paper, the different types, we recommend people put it in the trash."

String lights, ornaments, tinsel should also be thrown away like those coffee cups. While you may feel naughty tossing them, at least there are other ways to stay on Santa's nice list. "Anything we can do to reduce the waste and reuse our waste in addition to recycling will go a long way," Cooper said. "So, we hope everyone has a wonderful holiday season."

For more information about what you can and cannot recycle during the holiday season check out RecycleSmartMA.org.

If you have a question you'd like us to look into, please email questioneverything@cbsboston.com.