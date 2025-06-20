Watch CBS News
Local News

"Staggering" cruelty: North Texas man charged after puppy found dead in dumpster, SPCA says

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

A North Texas man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities found an emaciated puppy dead inside a crate that had been thrown into a dumpster, according to the SPCA of Texas.

Jacob Paul Nichols, of Hunt County, was arrested Tuesday after the puppy's body was discovered in a trash receptacle at an apartment complex in Greenville.

Puppy found in Greenville dumpster

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office contacted the SPCA of Texas' Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit after the puppy was found.

Investigators determined the puppy was adopted in January and rehomed to Nichols on Feb. 13. She died from extreme starvation and dehydration over an extended period, according to the SPCA of Texas.

jacob-paul-nichols.png
Jacob Paul Nichols SPCA of Texas

Traced through microchip

Investigators traced Sandy's microchip to a Dallas adopter, who rehomed her to Nichols in February through a screened adoption site. Nichols had signed a contract agreeing to provide proper care.

Investigators determined the puppy was adopted in January and rehomed to Nichols on Feb. 13 and that she died of extreme starvation and dehydration over a prolonged period, the SPCA said.

A warrant was issued for Nichols' arrest Monday before authorities located and took him into custody in Johnson County.

sandy.jpg
 Sandy, before being "rehomed" to the suspect, according to the SPCA of Texas. SPCA of Texas

Investigator: Cruelty was "staggering"

"No animal deserves to suffer in silence the way this puppy did," said Courtney Burns, CAWA, chief investigator of the SPCA of Texas' Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit. "The evidence indicates that she was trapped, neglected, and ultimately starved to death over a span of months.

"The level of cruelty in this case is staggering, and the SPCA of Texas and Hunt County Sheriff's Office are committed to ensuring justice is served."

Nichols is being held in the Johnson County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.