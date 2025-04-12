Protesters rally as new church led by son of accused Gateway Church founder Robert Morris opens in North Texas

Protests spark as son of accused Gateway founder opens new church in Southlake

Protests spark as son of accused Gateway founder opens new church in Southlake

Protests spark as son of accused Gateway founder opens new church in Southlake

A new North Texas church opened Saturday, led by James Morris, the son of Gateway Church founder Robert Morris.

James Morris and his wife Gateway Church

The opening of Passage Church, located just a six-minute drive from Gateway, was met with protests due to the elder Morris facing child sexual abuse charges.

Protesters demand transparency

A group of protesters assembled outside Passage Church, in the 800 block of South Kimball Avenue, before its 4 p.m. service.

Valentina Hansen, one of the protestors, made her feelings clear.

"We're standing up for survivors of sexual abuse and assault, as it pertains to the church, and NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) need to have no place; they have no place in the church as it relates to abuse of a child," Hansen said.

Robert Morris charges

James Morris and his wife left Gateway Church last summer after the child sex abuse accusations against his father surfaced.

Robert Morris turned himself in to Oklahoma authorities on Monday, March 17. Osage County Sheriff's Office

Last month, Robert Morris surrendered to authorities in Oklahoma and is facing five counts of sexually abusing a child. The woman at the center of the case, Cindy Clemishire, accuses the elder Morris of sexually abusing her back in the 1980s when she was 12 years old.

Church connection concerns

Protestors expressed concerns about the potential ties between Passage Church and Gateway Church.

"This raises even more concerns on whether the two churches have any ties," said one protester.

Efforts to reach Passage Church for comment on any connection with Gateway Church have been unsuccessful.

Robert Morris' first court appearance is scheduled for May 9.