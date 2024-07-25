Shake-up at Gateway Church continues, Pastor Robert Morris' son latest to step down

SOUTHLAKE -- The son of Gateway Church's founding pastor stepped down Thursday – just seven weeks after his father resigned over allegations he sexually assaulted a young girl decades ago.

Pastor James Morris was the designated successor for his father, Pastor Robert Morris.

James Morris' wife, Bridgette, also stepped down. Church staff members were told on Thursday.

Pastor Robert's victim, Cindy Clemishire, revealed that the elder Morris sexually abused her starting in 1982 when she was just 12 years old.

"Earlier this week, the (church) elders met with Pastors James and Bridgette and they collectively made the decision that Pastors James and Bridgette would both step down from their current positions and from leading Gateway Church in the future," the church said Thursday in a statement.

Leaders of the Southlake-based megachurch said they sought the "advice of many well-respected pastors and ministry leaders" before coming to the decision.

"We as elders affirm and believe that God has placed a desire in both Pastors James and Bridgette's hearts to serve as senior pastors of a church at some point in the future," the church said. "We love Pastors James and Bridgette and their children. We deeply care about them and sincerely thank them for investing their lives here at Gateway Church. They have faithfully and honorably served our congregation and this community through all the years that they have been part of Gateway Church."

The church announced that Pastor Max Lucado, a best-selling author, and former teaching pastor at Oakhills Church in San Antonio will become a teaching pastor at Gateway.

Pastor Joakim Lundqvist from Sweden, a frequent speaker at the church, will be taking on a more pastoral role with the staff.