Questions linger after Prosper ISD seniors taken to hospital following graduation event

There's still no confirmed explanation as to why multiple Prosper ISD seniors were transported to the hospital after attending an overnight event this past weekend.

For the past few days, CBS News Texas has been working to learn what happened to those students and has spoken with multiple district parents. Many of them share a common question: Were drugs involved?

Graduation celebration under scrutiny

CBS News Texas posed that question directly to Prosper ISD but has not yet received a response.

However, CBS News Texas did obtain more information about the event, known as the Prosper ISD Graduation Celebration. It was held from 11 p.m. Friday to at least 3 a.m. Saturday.

Nonprofit hosted overnight event

According to its website, the event is organized by a nonprofit at 3R's Ranch in Prosper and is not affiliated with the school district. It is open to seniors from all three Prosper high schools. Former PTO members say the event is alcohol- and drug-free and includes games, dancing, music and food. It has been held for several years.

According to the city of Prosper, police were called to the ranch around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. In a statement, the town said, "Paramedics from Prosper, Celina and Frisco treated multiple individuals experiencing medical distress and transported eight patients to local hospitals."

But the reason behind the medical emergencies remains unclear.

No details released yet

Prosper ISD has not confirmed whether any students were suspended following the event. CBS News Texas spoke by phone with the town's spokesperson and the mayor, who said they are confident in the police department's investigation.

As of now, no one has come forward with details about what happened Saturday night or the current condition of the eight hospitalized students.

CBS News Texas will continue to investigate.