Roofing project causes damage at Keller ISD middle school, canceling classes through Wednesday

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH – Some Keller ISD students were given a longer Thanksgiving break on Monday.

According to the district, debris from a re-roofing project that took place at Fossil Hill Middle School over the Thanksgiving break caused damage to the inside of the building.

As a result, the campus will be closed until Wednesday. As of Monday, Keller ISD said classes are expected to resume on Thursday.

Keller ISD said that parents of students who are involved in athletics, fine arts or other extracurricular activities should keep an eye out for additional communication from  program directors and coaches about any alternative plans for competitions or performances. 

CBS News Texas Chopper was over the campus Monday afternoon, where crews were seen working. A blue underlayment was seen covering the entire building. Underlayment is a layer of material that goes on the roof before shingles are placed.

fossil-hill-ms2.jpg
CBS News Texas Chopper

Keller ISD said it does not anticipate the missed days will need to be made up by students.

