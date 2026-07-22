North Texas man who impregnated his teen daughter sentenced to life in prison, Collin County​ DA says

A man who impregnated his teen daughter was sentenced to life in prison, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced Wednesday.

Leslie Price, 41, of Princeton, was found guilty of prohibited sexual conduct, Willis said.

Daughter reports sexual assault in Amarillo

In September 2024, the Amarillo Police Department said officers responded after a 17-year-old girl came forward, reporting that her father, Price, had sexually assaulted her while she was living with him in Princeton. Officers then discovered that she was three months pregnant.

After the teen was interviewed, the case was transferred to the Princeton Police Department, and Price was arrested shortly after, authorities said.

Investigators then seized two of Price's phones, which showed Google searches about whether a 17-year-old could get pregnant, ways for his daughter to get an abortion and age of consent in Texas.

DNA confirms Price is the father of his daughter's child

Police said the teen victim gave birth in March 2025, and officers obtained DNA samples from Price, the victim and the baby.

Results confirmed that Price was the biological father of both his daughter and his granddaughter, police said.

How the trial unfolded

The criminal trial against Price began this year, at the end of June. A few days later, on July 1, he was found guilty by a Collin County jury of prohibited sexual conduct after prosecutors presented the DNA evidence, Willis said.

During the punishment phase, the state introduced more evidence that the Price had prior prison sentences for assault family violence and engaging in organized crime.

The jury then sentenced Price to life in prison.

"Leslie Price committed the ultimate betrayal — he sexually assaulted his own 17-year-old daughter and fathered her child," DA Willis said in a statement after Price was sentenced. "This verdict protects our community and delivers justice for a young victim who showed tremendous courage."