Watch live: President Trump speaks at the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas

President Trump plans to speak at the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday as part of his visit to North Texas for the Republican midterm convention.

It will be Mr. Trump's first visit to the museum, which opened in March of 2025.

"President Trump will travel to the National Medal of Honor Museum ... to meet with Medal of Honor recipients and honor the extraordinary courage and distinguished service of these American heroes," White House spokesperson Liz Huston said about the visit.

Mr. Trump will tour the museum, scheduled to start at noon, with remarks set for 1 p.m. CBS News Texas will stream live coverage on the CBS News app and in the player above.