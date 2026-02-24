Prosecutors, defense lawyers give opening statements in trial over alleged attack on Prairieland ICE facility in North Texas

"Get to the rifles." That's the quote the prosecution began with in its opening statement Tuesday in the trial of nine defendants accused in an alleged attack on law enforcement at an ICE detention facility in North Texas.

Federal prosecutors accuse the group of being an "antifa cell" that went to the Prairieland Detention Center in Johnson County last July with plans for a violent attack on ICE officers. An Alvarado police officer was shot in the neck and injured, authorities said.

The government spent 30 minutes laying out its case against Benjamin Song, who is accused of shooting the police officer, and the other eight defendants.

"They weren't there to protest ICE, " prosecutor Shawn Smith told the jury. "They were there to make a statement."

The nine defendants face a range of federal charges, including attempted murder of a federal officer, while five others have already pleaded guilty.

The defendants and their supporters have said the incident was not a terrorist attack but began as a "noise demonstration in solidarity with detainees." They have also claimed prosecutors have not provided any hospital records to confirm the extent of the officer's injuries.

Attorneys for eight of the nine defendants gave their own opening statements on Tuesday, denying that their clients participated in any violence or knew in advance about any planned violence. While all the defendants are on trial together, the jury must decide each defendant's guilt or innocence on each charge individually.

The only attorney who did not make an opening statement was the lawyer representing Benjamin Song, opting to reserve the time allotted for later in the trial. Song faces 10 charges, including attempted murder of federal officers and providing material support to terrorism. Prosecutors say purchased some of the weapons used in the attack.