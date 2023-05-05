Postpartum depression more intense, lasts longer than 'baby blues'

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Becoming a new mom brings incredible joy, but it's not without challenges. One in 8 women report symptoms of depression after giving birth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Caroline Vandergriff/CBSNewsTexas

"I was unprepared for how completely depleted I felt at six months," said Michelle Tonnemacher, a mother of two who lives in Allen. "I wish I had someone who told me that postpartum depression can hit at any time within the first year."

Tonnemacher wants to raise awareness about postpartum depression for May, Maternal Mental Health Month.

She credits Texas Health's "Mommy Mixer" support group for helping her find healing and hope. Moms of babies from 0 to 12 months meet twice a month to celebrate milestones and share their frustrations.

"Moms are lonely," said Cheryl Walker, who leads the group at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano. "They get scared. They're exhausted, and I think this is huge for mental health. A lot of it is that validation that they are not alone."

Tonnemacher started coming to the meetings after the birth of her first child, Bruce, but her attendance dropped off around six months postpartum.

It was a friend from the group who noticed Tonnemacher wasn't okay.

"She texted me and she goes, 'you're not coming today?' " Tonnemacher said. "I texted her no, and she goes, do you need me to come to you? I was blown away she'd even consider that as an option."

That simple text was a wake-up call for Tonnemacher to seek treatment.

Many new moms experience the "baby blues" – feelings of sadness and overwhelm in the days after delivery, when their hormones change dramatically. Postpartum depression is more intense and lasts longer. It can happen to any woman, even if they don't have a history of depression or if they had a health pregnancy and delivery.

"So it's very important to keep an eye out, like how the mom is doing, checking up on her," said Christine Sunny John, behavioral health therapist with Texas Health Resources. "It's very important to have that supportive group of people around you."

Tonnemacher wants to encourage other moms to get out and make connections, as they juggle their new identity and the challenges it brings.

"Without the community, I wouldn't have answered the signs as quickly," she said. "I promise there are moms just like you who are just as lonely, just as sad – and they want to meet you too.

At Texas Health hospitals, resources for depression include the ability to schedule a consult with a behavioral health team member, to assess the acuity of the situation, help determine if a psychiatrist is needed and evaluate the need for outpatient or inpatient care. Social workers also assist in the process. If you suspect a loved one is suffering from postpartum depression, offer to assist with the baby and remind them that mental health help is available.

Texas Health offers several support groups, including a virtual Postpartum Support Group and the in-person Mommy Mixer held at Texas Health Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, and Texas Health Frisco.

You can find also more resources at Postpartum Support International. The PSI Helpline is 1-800-944-4773. You can text "help" to 1-800-944-4773 (English) or 971-203-7773 (Spanish)