Portion of DART Red Line derails, potentially disrupting routes for Red River Rivalry

Texas facing off Oklahoma University in Red River Rivalry

Texas facing off Oklahoma University in Red River Rivalry

Texas facing off Oklahoma University in Red River Rivalry

RICHARDSON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A mechanical failure has prompted a closure on part of the DART Red Line, potentially disrupting routes for the Red River Rivalry.

Around 7 p.m. on Oct. 5, a southbound Red Line train derailed due to a mechanical failure near the Galatyn Park Station in Richardson.

A DART spokesperson said the derailment also caused damage to the overhead catenary lines.

While repairs are being made, DART has shuttle busses in place between the Arapaho Center Station and the CityLine Bush Station for passengers.

DART says their goal is to have the repairs done before the Red River Rivalry game that takes place on Oct. 7 at the Cotton Bowl. If there is an impact to service during the game, DART will inform riders.