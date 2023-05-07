Political leaders comment on deadly mass shooting in Allen

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Elected leaders representing the city of Allen are commenting on the deadly mass shooting at the outlet mall there.

At a news conference Saturday night, lawmakers said they are grieving for the families of the victims.

State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-McKinney said, "There are many, many people in our community tonight who are hurting, whose lives have been shattered and who need and deserve our collected prayers."

U.S. Rep. Keith Self, R-McKinney said, "We will never know how many lives were saved by the swift actions of our first responders. What we do know is that we owe a debt of gratitude to first responders who ran toward the gunfire."

State Sen. Angela Paxton, who also represents the city of Allen, tweeted a statement that said in part, "We will never get over something like this, but we will get through it by being there for each other."

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement saying, "I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials."

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said in a statement, "Please join me in mourning the victims of the unspeakable tragedy in Allen. We are grateful for our brave first responders who were deployed to stop the shooter."

Senator John Cornyn tweeted, "I am grieving with the Allen community tonight, and I send my gratitude to the brave Allen police officers, Collin County first responders, and all those involved in responding to this afternoon's horrific incident."

Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted, "My team is in contact with local officials, and I have offered whatever support is needed to do justice and help those in need."

State Rep. Rhetta Bowers, D-Garland, issued a statement that said in part, "It must be said that these tragedies will continue to occur so long as Texas fails to enact common sense gun safety reforms and invests in mental healthcare and the social safety net."

It is still early in the investigation and law enforcement officers haven't said what weapon the gunman used and what led to this shooting. It comes nearly one year after the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Guns have been a topic of some debate at the Texas Capitol during the regular legislative session.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, who represents Uvalde, has filed a number of bills seeking to restrict guns sales. None of them has received a hearing in committee.

In the House, a bill to increase the age someone can buy an AR-style rifle from 18 to 21 did receive a hearing in a committee, but it's been left pending.

With three weeks left in the session, none of the bills will likely be approved by the Republican majorities in both chambers.

