SWAT and DEA raid Dallas County home, uncover meth lab with $10 million in drugs and multiple guns

Three people face federal drug charges after police seized $10 million in methamphetamine from a Dallas County home last week, police said.

For weeks, the Duncanville Police Department's Narcotic Unit conducted an intense investigation targeting a drug distribution network it says was responsible for trafficking "bulk quantities of methamphetamine throughout Duncanville and Dallas County."

Working with the DEA, Duncanville detectives identified the people allegedly manufacturing meth at a home in Dallas County.

Last week, the Duncanville Narcotics Unit, the Duncanville SWAT Team and DEA personnel executed a search warrant at the home where they found an active meth conversion lab and seized over 500 pounds of meth and multiple firearms. According to Duncanville police, the meth has an estimated street value of $10 million.

"I'm incredibly proud of our detectives and their tenacity during this investigation," said Duncanville Chief of Police Matt Stogner. "Our Narcotics Unit, in partnership with select DEA personnel, demonstrated exceptional dedication and professionalism in dismantling a significant methamphetamine distribution network harming our community."

Duncanville police have not yet identified the three suspects.