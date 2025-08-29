Police search for suspect in possible North Texas road rage shooting

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a possible road rage shooting in the 1200 block of the Interstate 20 service road in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

A victim was shot once and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Gunfire erupted Thursday afternoon

The incident occurred just after 3:45 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

The suspect, who remains at large, is described by police as a Black male driving an older model black Honda SUV with a spare tire mounted on the rear. No other identifying details, including a license plate number, have been provided.

Police say no ongoing threat

Police said the incident is isolated and presents no ongoing threat to the public.

"Our roads are for everyone and we encourage our residents to stay safe," Lancaster police said in a social media post.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Lancaster police's non-emergency line at (972) 218-2711.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details when more information becomes available.