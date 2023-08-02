Police investigating after Mesquite pet groomer yells profanity, knocks phone out of customer's hands

MESQUITE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A Mesquite woman is hoping to raise awareness about what she says happened to her at a local pet grooming and boarding facility last Saturday.

She recorded part of the incident on her phone and shared it online, where it has not only sparked outrage—but a police investigation.

"I'm fine emotionally now, but that day I found myself trying to calm myself down. I couldn't stop crying for a while," Ivette Yanez said.

Yanez is still processing what happened when she brought her dog, Kenela, to P'etcetera Boarding and Grooming in Mesquite.

"The person at the front didn't greet me, he just said, 'What do you need?' And I said, 'Oh, I need a nail trim,'" she recalled. "I was trying to explain to him, 'Hey, my dog gets really nervous when it comes to nail trimming.'"

Yanez said the man then took her dog to a back room, where he closed the door while she was still talking. "Then, 30 seconds later, he opened the door. He used cuss words, saying, 'Your effing dog is having a seizure.'"

At this point, Yanez said she tried to go to the back and get her dog, but the man shut the door in her face.

"Please just give me my dog, I'm leaving and then that's when he started charging me...charging at me," she said.

Scared for her safety, Yanez started recording. In the video, the man is seen knocking the phone out of her hand and becoming increasingly irate, using profanity.

"When he did that movement, I thought he was coming for my face," she said.

Since the incident, Yanez has filed a police report and is now sharing her story to raise awareness.

"A person like this can't possibly have the patience that it takes to handle and take care of animals," she said. "This is also a boarding place, so I think that's why it's important."

When asked about the incident, P'etcetera Boarding and Grooming said they have no comment.