Police investigating assault at Fort Worth Wingstop

By
Ashley Moss
Ashley Moss
Ashley Moss

/ CBS Texas

Fort Worth Police are investigating an assault at a Wingstop Tuesday night that sent a victim to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Officers were called to the restaurant along East Seminary Road after 9 p.m. on reports that three people were fighting inside. By the time the officers arrived, the suspects had already left the area. 

Multiple videos that circulated on social media overnight showed two women kicking and punching the victim and throwing chairs while other patrons dodged the chaos. 

At one point, the bloodied victim can be seen crouching near the drink machine while grabbing their ear. 

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department told CBS News Texas the assault started outside the restaurant and a male suspect hit the victim in the head with a metal object. Police said that the object was possibly a gun.

When the victim ran inside the Wingstop to get away from the suspects, two women followed them inside and continued the assault. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

Fort Worth police said the circumstances surrounding the fight and the assault are still under investigation. 

