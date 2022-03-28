Police Investigating After Child Shot, Killed In Dallas
**This story will be updated as more information becomes available.**
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left a child dead Monday.
Officials said the child's mother brought him to the hospital saying the child had been shot. The circumstances regarding the shooting are unknown at this time.
The child's identity has not been released and this remains an ongoing investigation.
