Watch CBS News
Local News

Police fatally shoot man they say was armed with a knife at Arlington hotel

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Arlington police fatally shoot man armed with knife
Arlington police fatally shoot man armed with knife 00:37

A man who police say was armed with a knife was fatally shot by an Arlington police officer early Wednesday morning.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a hotel near 900 N. Collins Street around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they encountered two men who they said were involved in a physical altercation in a hotel room. One of the men was armed with a knife.

APD said the officers fired their weapons, striking the man with the knife. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. There is no information about the other man's condition or what led up to the physical altercation. 

No APD officers were injured. 

APD said more information will be released later on Wednesday.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.