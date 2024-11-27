Police fatally shoot man they say was armed with a knife at Arlington hotel

A man who police say was armed with a knife was fatally shot by an Arlington police officer early Wednesday morning.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a hotel near 900 N. Collins Street around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they encountered two men who they said were involved in a physical altercation in a hotel room. One of the men was armed with a knife.

APD said the officers fired their weapons, striking the man with the knife. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. There is no information about the other man's condition or what led up to the physical altercation.

No APD officers were injured.

APD said more information will be released later on Wednesday.