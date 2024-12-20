Weatherford police shoot, kill aggressive pit bull after Taser attempts fail

WEATHERFORD — When two attempts to subdue a pit bull with a Taser failed, officers fatally shot the dog earlier this week because it "posed an imminent threat to public safety," Weatherford police said Friday.

Officers arrived just after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Franklin Street after multiple 911 calls reported a dangerous dog attacking people and another dog, according to police.

"One caller specifically stated that her mother had been injured by the animal," police said in a news release.

According to the Weatherford Police Department, an officer deployed a Taser, which only stopped the dog until the cycle ended. Officers then tried again, which allowed the victim to retrieve her dog, but the pit bull was able to remove the Taser probes. At that point, it ran down the street and officers contained it behind a building.

"An initial attempt to neutralize the animal was unsuccessful, and the pit bull ran towards officers stationed at the other side of the building," police said. That's when officers shot their firearms.

Weatherford police say a criminal investigation and an internal review of the use of force are underway. CBS News Texas has requested body camera and dash camera footage of the incident.