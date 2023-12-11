Police continue investigation into shooting after 16-year-old dies

DALLAS – Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old.

It happened on Dec. 7 just after 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Ft. Worth Avenue in Dallas.

When police arrived at the scene, there was a 16-year-old with gunshot wounds. The teen was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

On Dec. 9, the 16-year-old died from his injuries.

Police say the case has been reassigned to their homicide unit.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Thomas French at travis.french@dallaspolice.gov or to call 214-671-3650.