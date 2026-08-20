Suspect in custody after chase across multiple highways in Fort Worth, police say

A suspect is in custody after leading officers on a police chase across multiple highways in early Thursday morning, the Fort Worth Police Department confirmed.

According to FWPD, Sansom Park police officers were pursuing a vehicle "that had committed a felony offense" when Fort Worth officers joined in to assist.

As the chase ensued, police said the suspect began throwing various items out the window. The suspect then struck an 18-wheeler, causing the suspect to lose control of their vehicle.

Police said that's when the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and began running. However, officers quickly nabbed him and took him into custody. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the chase ended in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35, just north of Highway 114, police said.

The charges for the suspect, who has not been identified, haven't been released.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information is available.