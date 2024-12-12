Pleasant Thursday ahead for North Texas; Rain chances return by Friday

NORTH TEXAS – Thursday morning across North Texas was cloudy and will remain cloudy through the rest of the day.

Expect a partly sunny as high cloud cover increases through the day. Thursday will also be a breezy one with southerly winds gusting to near 25-30 mph.

The southerly flow continues tonight and on Friday, patchy drizzle or a few light showers are possible. Overnight Friday into Saturday, a weak cold front approaches and there will be an uptick in coverage for the showers and even a few storms are possible.

CBS News Texas

Clouds clear from west to east on Saturday, leaving a mostly sunny and mild afternoon.

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day as a stronger cold front moves through North Texas.

CBS News Texas

Rain chances increase in coverage overnight Sunday into Monday and the Monday morning commute could be a bit hazardous with rain on the roads.

Rain and storms are possible as the front moves into and through North Texas. Strong storms could develop through the late morning to afternoon hours but the timing will change as the day approaches.

The front brings colder air back to North Texas but there will be mild temperatures through the weekend into the beginning of the week.

CBS News Texas