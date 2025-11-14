Woman attacked with hammer while jogging in Plano park, suspect in custody, police say

A man is under arrest after using a hammer to attack a woman jogging in a park Thursday afternoon, Plano police said.

The victim was jogging in Bob Woodruff Park off Shiloh Road in the eastern part of the city at around 5 p.m. when the suspect struck her with a hammer, the department said in a news release. The suspect then ran from the scene but was later arrested.

Plano Fire-Rescue took the victim to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Plano PD has not yet released the suspect's name or the charges against him, and said there are no public safety concerns. The case remains under investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit.