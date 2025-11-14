Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman attacked with hammer while jogging in Plano park, suspect in custody, police say

By
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
Read Full Bio
Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

A man is under arrest after using a hammer to attack a woman jogging in a park Thursday afternoon, Plano police said. 

The victim was jogging in Bob Woodruff Park off Shiloh Road in the eastern part of the city at around 5 p.m. when the suspect struck her with a hammer, the department said in a news release. The suspect then ran from the scene but was later arrested.

Plano Fire-Rescue took the victim to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Plano PD has not yet released the suspect's name or the charges against him, and said there are no public safety concerns. The case remains under investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue