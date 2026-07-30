Robbery suspect shot by officers during police chase through Collin and Dallas counties, officials say

A suspect was taken to the hospital after being shot by officers following an alleged robbery and a police chase through two counties, the Richardson Police Department confirmed Thursday morning.

Richardson Police said just after 2:10 a.m., the Plano Police Department notified its department that officers had lost sight of an alleged robbery suspect's vehicle after it entered Richardson near Custer Road and West Renner Road.

Richardson officers located that vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the suspect fled, leading officers on a chase that continued into Dallas.

During the pursuit, officers said that the suspect started firing shots, and they returned gunfire.

The suspect's vehicle stopped after becoming disabled at Alpha Road and Hughes Lane. Officers then took the suspect into custody, who was then transported to the hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue to be treated for a gunshot wound, officials confirmed.

The suspect's condition or name hasn't been released at this time. No officers were injured.

Richardson Police told CBS News Texas that the Dallas Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting and said neither the DPD nor the Plano Police Department was involved in the officer-involved shooting.

CBS News Texas will update as more information becomes available.