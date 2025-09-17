Plano becomes first Texas city to adopt 24/72 shift schedule for firefighters, officials say

Plano is set to become first city in Texas to implement a 24-hour-on, 72-hour-off shift schedule for its firefighters, according to local officials. The city council unanimously approved a new contract with Plano Fire-Rescue Tuesday.

Under the new agreement, PFR plans to hire 22 new members each year for the next five years, and in its fourth year transition from its current 24/48 shift to the new 24/72 shift.

Plano Mayor John Muns said the decision shows how the city is committed to the well-being of both its residents and firefighters.

"By investing in this new 24/72 schedule and additional personnel, we are not only protecting the health of our firefighters but also ensuring the highest level of service for our community," Muns said in a news release. "This decision reflects our dedication to keeping Plano a safe, thriving city with an outstanding quality of life for everyone who lives and works here."

According to PFR, its department has seen a 30% rise in calls for service over the past 10 years. Under the new schedule, firefighters will experience a 25% reduction in time on duty.

PFR said this helps lower firefighters' exposure to both toxins and traumatic incidents, and also helps increase the amount of physical and mental rest firefighters will get.

PFR also hopes the new schedule attracts more applicants. The department has already seen a 300% increase.

"Plano Fire-Rescue has a history of being one of the most progressive fire departments in Texas," Plano Fire Chief Chris Biggerstaff said of the new approved changes. "I could not be more grateful to our Mayor, City Council and City Management for being the leaders in firefighter safety and well-being."