Plano sees record demand for office space that makes workers want to leave home

Plano seeing high demand for office space as workers return to in-person roles

Plano seeing high demand for office space as workers return to in-person roles

Plano seeing high demand for office space as workers return to in-person roles

The trend toward a back-to-the-office workplace is resulting in record demand for office space in Plano.

This year, nine companies have leased a combined half a million square feet of office space, but getting employees back to the office means creating a work environment that makes them want to leave home.

With spectacular views and 15 restaurants just steps away, the new home of Tech Mahindra's American headquarters is designed to appeal to its 900 local employees.

"Every day we wake up in the morning, we look forward to coming to the office," said Manish Mangal, the company's Chief Technology Officer. "It's a beautiful space; it's an amazing place."

Like a lot of others, Tech Mahindra's American headquarters is growing but also welcoming back employees who have been working from home.

"We definitely grew quite a bit after the pandemic, and there's definitely a lot of office demand because after the pandemic, everybody was initially working from home, and now we are all coming back to work," Mangal said. "So definitely there's a lot of need for the space."

That space has to be appealing to a workforce that has largely avoided the office since the pandemic.

Granite Properties

It's one of the reasons Granite Park, a mixed-use business retail development, has leased more than 100,000 square feet of office space for four companies just since the beginning of the year.

"Companies are more focused on having employees back in the office and to get them back in the office, you need great space," said Paul Bennett, Granite Properties Senior Managing Director. "What they want, they want highly amenitized products."

Bennett oversees a 2 million square foot business park in West Plano that includes 15 restaurants with a nearby pond, trails, a hotel, fitness center, lecture auditoriums and other amenities that have created a new design for a modern American workplace.

Doug McDonald is the City of Plano's economic development director.

"Since the pandemic really, it's the most activity we've seen in the office market," McDonald said.

For those like this tech executive, the new office is also an investment to attract the best and the brightest in his industry.

"People can walk around to eat; there are places to go and hang out together with customers and with partners," said Mangal. "It's a fantastic facility."