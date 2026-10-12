Plano to review Dallas Stars arena proposal: traffic, costs and community impact

Plano residents and city leaders got their first presentation Monday night on the impact of a proposed new arena for the Dallas Stars.

One of the funding proposals for the arena requires approval by voters in November. Traffic, emergency response and even home values were among the issues studied.

Maps that show suggested changes to streets around Willow Bend Mall gave Plano residents their first look at the traffic impact of a proposed Dallas Stars arena.

Plano Police Chief Ed Drain announced his department is considering placing a patrol bureau on the site.

"That may be a possibility, we do if that area is going to be busy when they're not having games or concerts," Drain said.

The presentation Monday night before the Plano city council revealed that widening some existing roads, adding new turn lanes to others and placing no parking signs in neighborhoods should address concerns about traffic among nearby homeowners.

One homeowner, though, Gary Cary, says the findings were too short on specifics.

"We still don't have data, and so we've got the vote coming up very soon, and we've heard some of the information will come in on Oct. 31," said Cary. "But early voting will almost be over by then, so we'd like some more answers. We just don't have enough details to vote for this thing like a lot of citizens."

A city-commissioned study on an arena's impact on property values shows they typically increase slightly.

The city has three funding mechanisms to raise its $700 million contribution, but some residents oppose a proposed venue tax.

"I'm against Proposition A I'm going to vote against it," said Plano resident Jack Lagos. "I hope people behind me are voting against it."

Plano Mayor John Muns says even if the proposition fails, the city expects the $3 billion arena and entertainment complex to move forward and believes it's good for the city.

"This would really enhance Willow Bend and the city of Plano," Muns said. "We are at 305,000 people, maybe we weren't ready for this 20 years ago, but we are today."

The council will get another update on the proposed development on Dec. 8.