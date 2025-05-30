New details emerge in alleged teacher attack at Plano elementary school

New details have emerged about a frightening incident outside a Plano ISD elementary school last week, where a teacher was allegedly attacked.

According to newly obtained arrest documents, Daniel Okungbowa approached a woman outside Boggess Elementary School last Thursday morning and began asking her questions about her job.

Teacher fights off attacker

Police said that when the woman walked away, Okungbowa ran up behind her and grabbed her in a full-body hold. The two struggled on the ground as she fought to break free, eventually biting his hand.

Authorities said the suspect let go and fled after the victim's school radio went off. He took her phone and the school radio with him. Police tracked the phone to Okungbowa nearby and arrested him on charges of robbery and theft.

Self-defense expert weighs in

"It is terrifying that that did happen," said Genevieve Petersen, a self-defense instructor at Chamberlain Studios of Self-Defense in Dallas. "It does show you that it can happen any time, so we need to be aware."

Petersen emphasized the importance of situational awareness and demonstrated basic self-defense techniques.

"The main thing would be dropping my weight down," she said. "If I'm trying to lift up, he's stronger than me and that's not going to work."

Simple moves can save lives

She also advised screaming and striking vulnerable areas.

"If I'm on the ground, I have my hands up. It may seem strange that I'm going to bring him closer to me, but now I can reach his face," she said. "I can claw, I can grab on and get him away from me. The moves we teach in a basic self-defense class are all very simple."

Petersen said having the knowledge and confidence to act is critical when every second counts. She teaches a women's beginner self-defense class on Tuesdays. More information is available at https://dallaskenpo.com/adults/self-defense/