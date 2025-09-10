Watch CBS News
Plano City Council approves increasing property taxes

By Giles Hudson

CBS Texas

Plano leaders have voted to increase that city's property tax rate. 

The increase to $0.4376 means the average homeowner will pay $195 more per year in local property taxes.

City officials said the increase will help Plano manage rising costs, prepare for future needs and rebuild emergency reserves.

Despite the increase, the city points out Plano provides the maximum 20 percent homestead exemption, a $40,000 senior and disability exemption and a tax freeze for residents who are 65 or older.

