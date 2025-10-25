ATM stolen from Plano 7-Eleven; suspects used pickup truck to haul it away, police say

Plano police are investigating a brazen theft after an ATM was forcefully removed from a 7-Eleven store earlier Saturday. The incident happened near the intersection of Coit Road and West 15th Street.

According to investigators, two men used a pickup truck to haul the machine out of the store. The entrance sustained damage during the theft, and crews were seen making repairs later in the day.

Although the suspects managed to flee the scene, police say the stolen ATM was recovered a short distance away from the convenience store.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

