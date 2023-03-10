Owner of pitbulls connected to Arlington mauling arrested, charged

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas) - The owner of five pitbulls, which allegedly mauled a 49-year-old man in Arlington was arrested on March 8.

Eric Moten, 31, faces a felony charge of attack by dog resulting in serious bodily injury.

It happened in the 700 block of Ridgeglen Drive on Feb. 12. Police found the victim with a towel wrapped around his right arm, covered in blood, according to the arrest warrant.

The victim told police he went outside to check the weather when the dogs attacked him. The victim suffered a 2 inch laceration to the bone, torn ear lobe, laceration to the back of his head, and puncture wounds to his nose, arms and feet.

It took 79 stitches to close his wounds. The victim said he still cannot fully extend his arm without pain.

Police said his girlfriend heard him screaming and saw the dogs attack, then called 911.

Witnesses told police they saw Moten try to get control of the dogs and get them back into the apartment. An officer saw a bucket and wet rag with what appeared to be blood outside his door, according to the arrest warrant.

All five dogs were euthanized.

Moten is currently being held at the Tarrant County Jail on a $10,000 bond.