Pinwheels of Hope campaign in Dallas raises awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Pinwheels of Hope campaign raises awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month in Dallas

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center and Galleria Dallas have teamed up to raise awareness.

For over three decades, DCAC has taken action to protect children.

"Our mission is to improve the lives of child abuse victims and their families in Dallas County, and also provide national leadership on child abuse matters," said Irish Burch, President and CEO of DCAC.

As part of its collaboration with Galleria Dallas, the center is running a campaign called "Pinwheels of Hope."

Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. the Galleria is hosting their "Good Market." It's a pop-up market to help raise funds for the center.

"We'll have over ten different vendors. Everything ranging from baby items to clothing, jewelry and even food items," said Holly Quartaro, Fashion and Lifestyle Director at the Galleria.

Ten percent of everything sold will go back to the center, and every penny counts says Burch because families are never charged for the services they receive.

"Over the 100 children and families that have come through our doors, we've been able to provide those services for those families because of the support that we receive from the communities," said Burch.

Throughout April, the center has a big push to spread awareness and shed light on the facts surrounding child abuse.

"The average child that we see is going to be a 14-year-old female that's been sexually abused by someone she knows and trusts," said Burch.

As the fight on child abuse prevention continues Burch encourages everyone to take part.

"We all have a responsibility, so it's not just enough for the professionals to be in this fight. We can only do this when everyone takes note, and everyone recognizes the signs and symptoms of abuse."