North Texas middle schooler's mental health struggle highlights power of early intervention

From her homemade pink and green bead tie to the duck earrings she's wearing, 12-year-old Phoebe Wolf never had a confidence problem.

"I didn't have self-doubt a lot," she said.

But when she started middle school last year, things started to change. Friends and classmates got in her head a little bit.

"It was kind of scary at first because I was like, I have never had this before, why do I care what people think? I don't need that. I'm trying to be my own person, I don't need that," said Wolf.

That's a relatable statement — and while those of us who are a little older know how to handle a little self-doubt and changing relationships, it was new for Wolf.

"It was impacting me a lot that people were kind of just playing with my feelings," said Wolf.

Support arrives just in time

That led Wolf to isolate herself at school and feel really down.

Luckily, someone at school noticed.

"I went to Ms. Chelsea, I talked to her about it, I did a lot of things, and she helped me overcome it," said Wolf.

Communities in Schools is a nonprofit that works with schools in DFW. One of their site coordinators took notice of the changes in Wolf.

"Every campus that we are on, we have a trained individual called a site coordinator that is there every day that the school is open to provide services to the kids who need it the most," said Summer Rose, the CEO of Communities in Schools, Dallas.

A turning point in Wolf's story

In Wolf's case, the need for intervention was dire.

When asked if she thought about harming herself, Wolf said that she had.

"Yes. Yes, I had those thoughts, I didn't think I'd put action to that though. It was just some feelings, like what if it does happen? What happens if I didn't talk to Ms. Chelsea about it? What would have happened?"

"We have phenomenal site coordinators that care deeply about the students that we partner with; they see these kids in the time that they really need to be seen," said Rose.

A message for other students

Because of the intervention, Wolf is happy, healthy, and enjoying life. But she has a message for other kids.

"It's nice to let someone know that you're feeling a certain way, because if you don't let someone know it's going to boil up inside you. One day you're going to snap, and it's just not going to be a good day for anybody," said Wolf.

Wise words from a 12-year-old.

Communities in Schools supports schools in 10 districts in Dallas County. To learn more or find out how to support their work, visit cisdallas.org.