Traffic snarls after chase, rollover crash on President George Bush Turnpike in Carrollton

An investigation is underway following a police chase and rollover crash on the President George Bush Turnpike in Carrollton early Tuesday morning.

Crews have shut down the eastbound lanes at Old Denton Road as the investigation is underway by several law enforcement agencies, including Carrollton police, DPS and Irving police.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m., according to reports.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route and to exit at Dickerson Parkway.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.