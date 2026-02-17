Watch CBS News
Local News

Traffic snarls after chase, rollover crash on President George Bush Turnpike in Carrollton

By
Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
Read Full Bio
Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

An investigation is underway following a police chase and rollover crash on the President George Bush Turnpike in Carrollton early Tuesday morning.

Crews have shut down the eastbound lanes at Old Denton Road as the investigation is underway by several law enforcement agencies, including Carrollton police, DPS and Irving police.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m., according to reports.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route and to exit at Dickerson Parkway.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue