One person in critical condition after being struck outside disabled car in Fort Worth

By
Julia Falcon
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas.
One person is in critical condition after being struck by a car on I-30 Friday morning.

Fort Worth police said the person was standing outside of a disabled vehicle on westbound I-30 near Ridglea Ave. when another driver struck them. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 3:30 a.m.

The injured driver is in critical condition, FWPD said.

Around 5:30 a.m., three lanes on westbound I-30 were blocked. Traffic was backed up to Bryant Irving Rd.

Police haven't said if the person who struck the driver will face charges.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

