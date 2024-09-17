1 person in custody in connection to Little Elm shooting, police search home

LITTLE ELM – One person is in police custody in connection to a shooting that caused Braswell High School to lockdown Monday evening.

Around noon on Tuesday, Little Elm police said they were conducting a search and arrest operation at a home in the 1400 block of Canary Drive in connection with the shooting. Shortly after, they said a suspect was in custody but that detectives were still searching the area.

CBS News Texas Chopper was over the search scene Tuesday afternoon, showing several police vehicles and officers around the home.

Monday's shooting was reported in the 1600 block of Flamingo Drive, in the neighborhood just west of Braswell High School. Little Elm police said they cleared each room at the high school before Denton ISD lifted the lockdown.

The suspected gunmen, who police described as juvenile males, ran from the scene on foot.

Police said there was damage to a residence but they did not find any victims.