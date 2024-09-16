Watch CBS News
Local News

Little Elm high school releases lockdown after shots fired nearby

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

LITTLE ELM — Braswell High School in Little Elm went on lockdown Monday evening after shots were fired nearby, Denton Independent School District said.

A shooting was reported in the 1600 block of Flamingo Dr., in the Paloma Creek neighborhood, Little Elm police said. The suspected shooters, described as juvenile males, fled on foot. 

Little Elm police said they cleared each room at the high school and Denton ISD lifted the lockdown.     

Police said there is damage to a residence but no victims have been found.

This is a developing story.

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.