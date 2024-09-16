Little Elm high school releases lockdown after shots fired nearby

LITTLE ELM — Braswell High School in Little Elm went on lockdown Monday evening after shots were fired nearby, Denton Independent School District said.

A shooting was reported in the 1600 block of Flamingo Dr., in the Paloma Creek neighborhood, Little Elm police said. The suspected shooters, described as juvenile males, fled on foot.

Little Elm police said they cleared each room at the high school and Denton ISD lifted the lockdown.

Police said there is damage to a residence but no victims have been found.

This is a developing story.