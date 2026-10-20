Perot Museum of Nature and Science announces expansion, adding hands-on attractions and outdoor space

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas has announced plans to expand. Leaders are expected to unveil the design on Tuesday, which will nearly double the campus's size with new experiences for visitors.

Officials told CBS News Texas that the project's groundbreaking is expected to begin in early 2027, with completion in late 2028.

The museum will expand by at least four acres, doubling exhibit space with 60,000 sq. ft. of outdoor science experiences. The new area will feature hands-on attractions, including a mist maze, geysers, a lightning and thunder pavilion, a giant water vortex and a fire tornado, officials said.

The project will also add new green space, upgraded amenities, and improved access for school groups.

So far, officials said the museum has reached $135 million of its $185 million fundraising campaign. Once finished, the expansion is expected to attract an additional 400,000 visitors each year.