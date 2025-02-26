Peppa Pig Theme Park bringing kid-friendly adventures to North Texas

Parents and children are in for a treat with the opening of a Peppa Pig theme park in North Texas.

Following the success of the first location in Florida, Merlin Entertainments is bringing Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth to North Richland Hills.

The park will feature rides, play areas, interactive shows and family-friendly dining — all designed specifically for children up to age six, according to a news release.

Scheduled to open to the public on March 1, the theme park promises to create cherished memories for children and their families across North Texas.