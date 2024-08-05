Watch CBS News
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by marked police car, Dallas police investigating

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a pedestrian being hit by a marked squad car Monday night.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said an officer was driving on Elam Rd. approaching Cedarcliff Dr., responding to a disturbance call without lights or sirens. Two vehicles were attempting left turns at the intersection when a female pedestrian standing in the median ran across the street and into the far-left lane where the officer was driving.

The officer struck the pedestrian.

Garcia said the officer stopped and rendered first aid. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

