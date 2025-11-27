Dallas Cowboys fans in Patrick Mahomes' Texas hometown make an exception for the Kansas City Chiefs QB

Welcome to Whitehouse, Texas. If you blink, you might just miss it.

"Well, the entering and leaving signs are the same post," said Randy Eskelson, a Whitehouse resident.

What was once reliable Dallas Cowboys territory has changed over the last eight years or so.

"Everybody around here is a Cowboys fan, but since Patrick [Mahomes] comes from here, and he's obviously been so successful, it's just fun to have that emotional connection to a competition or a sport. So it's just provided a whole new element that's completely taken off and we're so proud of him," said Eskelson.

This is a strictly Patrick Mahomes town now. And Montez Creekside Kitchen, well it's described as "ground zero for Whitehouse, Texas, watching Patrick play," said Eskelson.

Eskelson is there every Sunday to watch Mahomes play.

And how could you not? The bar and grill even serves a Mahomes hot dog, complete with three championship onion rings for Mahomes' three Super Bowl wins.

"He was always kind of a man amongst boys. Even when he was young, you can always see talent, so we ran one play, get Patrick the ball," said Allen Clarida, who coached Mahomes in youth basketball.

Also at the table, amongst others, is Eskelson's son, Randy, who knew Mahomes before he made it to the league.

"Friends with a lot of his friends. Me and him didn't really grow up hanging out much, but I think my dad mentioned I was roommates with one of his best friends in college and played soccer with a couple of the guys and sports and stuff like that. So, I've been close to his world for a long time," said the younger Eskelson, "He's a great guy. Super easy to cheer for. Sometimes you know with superstars the fame kind of goes to their head, but he seems like he's been the same dude since I knew him in high school."

As the group got ready for the Thanksgiving showdown in Dallas, they said it won't be a tough decision who to root for.

"It's Chiefs all the way. We've been to the Chiefs-Cowboys game up in Arrowhead, and it's half red and half blue up there but we wore our proud red," said Eskelson.

"We'll do the same on Thursday. I'm a Cowboys fan, born in Texas, raised in Texas, love the Cowboys, but come Thursday, they're my second favorite team," said Clarida

Allegiances couldn't be clearer.