Watch CBS News
CBS Mornings

Pat Sajak takes a final spin on "Wheel of Fortune," ending a legendary career: "An incredible privilege"

By Jo Ling Kent, Kelsie Hoffman

/ CBS News

Pat Sajak's last show on "Wheel of Fortune"
Pat Sajak takes final spin on "Wheel of Fortune" 04:19

After hosting "Wheel of Fortune" for 41 years, Pat Sajak is taking his final spin on Friday.

Last year, the now 77-year-old announced this would be his final season after being part of more than 8,000 episodes.

"It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year," Sajak said.

Sajak's turn as the affable host, with Vanna White by his side, made him a TV legend.

"When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable, you made me so confident, Pat," White said. "You made me who I am. You really did."

Sajak also spoke to his daughter Maggie about the show's staying power.

"People come up to us almost every day, sometimes in tears, and say, 'I used to watch the show with my grandmother or my kids, or my kids learned the alphabet from your show, or my mom came from the Philippines and learned to speak English,'" Sajak said. "We didn't intend any of that, and yet we've become this sort of cohesive bond between people and generations and families and friends, and it's awfully gratifying."

Sajak will now hand the reins over to Ryan Seacrest.

"It really feels like the end of an era," said Angelique Jackson, a senior entertainment writer at "Variety," who says Sajack's storied career could be impossible to replicate.

"This is just not the way that TV works anymore. You don't have a game show that is part of everybody's lives when they are a child, then they are a parent, then they are a grandparent. This is a total anomaly and really will help Pat go down in the record books."

Despite the big shoes Seacrest will have to fill when next season begins, he will have White standing next to him as she returns for another year.

"I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them," Seacrest wrote on X last year after the announcement. "I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."

Jo Ling Kent
headshot-600-jo-ling-kent.jpg

Journalist Jo Ling Kent joined CBS News in July 2023 as the senior business and technology correspondent for CBS News. Kent has more than 15 years of experience covering the intersection of technology and business in the U.S., as well as the emergence of China as a global economic power.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 8:50 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.