"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak retiring

It's almost time for somebody else to take the wheel.

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak said Monday that he's leaving the show after its 41st season, which begins in September.

"It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all," he tweeted.

The show's Twitter account confirmed the news.

"Thank you to the best host in the biz," the show tweeted. "Wheel of Fortune would not be what it is today without you, Pat. Looking forward to Season 41 being better than ever!"

Sajak, 76, began hosting the game show in 1981 with Vanna White. Sajak has three Emmy Awards, a People's Choice Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Wheel of Fortune" has not said who will replace Sajak as host of the show.

Sajak will continue to act as a consultant on the show for three years after his last year hosting, said Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president for game shows at Sony Pictures Television. She added that the company is "trilled to have him remaining close to the "Wheel of Fortune" family!"

"We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season," Prete said.